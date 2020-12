'Spider-Man 3': Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire's In Talks Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Besides past Peter Parkers, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy are also expected to return in the Tom Holland-starring pic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like