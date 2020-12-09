Husnn Hai Suhaana New: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan get intimate in this track
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The original Husn Hai Suhana song from 1995's Coolie No. 1, featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, was a dream sequence that happened in the actor's wild imaginations. Both the actors matched steps with one another and gave a thunderous track to the audiences at that time, ultimately making this a chartbuster song.
25 years...
The original Husn Hai Suhana song from 1995's Coolie No. 1, featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, was a dream sequence that happened in the actor's wild imaginations. Both the actors matched steps with one another and gave a thunderous track to the audiences at that time, ultimately making this a chartbuster song.
25 years...
|
|
|
You Might Like