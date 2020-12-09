Global  
 

Bon Iver Commit 5 Per Cent of Publishing Royalties to Gender Equity Initiative

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Justin Vernon and his bandmates are following Jeff Tweedy's footsteps in pledging their earnings to support real change in society months after the latter donated his Black Lives Matter organizations.
