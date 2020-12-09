Bon Iver Commit 5 Per Cent of Publishing Royalties to Gender Equity Initiative Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Justin Vernon and his bandmates are following Jeff Tweedy's footsteps in pledging their earnings to support real change in society months after the latter donated his Black Lives Matter organizations. 👓 View full article

