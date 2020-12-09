Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Is Brooke Schofield? Tik Tok Star Accused of Cheating with Tana Mongeau’s Ex

Earn The Necklace Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Brooke Schofield is the subject of online hate at the moment because Tana Mongeau’s fans believe she betrayed the social media star. Mongeau’s latest YouTube video claims one of her exes cheated on her with her unidentified best friend. Although no real persons were explicitly named, many concluded that it is Brooke Schofield. Who is […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Journalist calls Tana Mongeau's real age into question

Journalist calls Tana Mongeau's real age into question 01:01

 As it happens with so many other influencers who have risen through the ranks, Tana Mongeau’s true identity has come into question.The YouTuber, who says she is 22 and was born in 1998, is now facing allegations that she’s actually 30 years old.Casey Johnston, an editorial director at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Larray dissed half of TikTok in a new song — and people are loving it [Video]

Larray dissed half of TikTok in a new song — and people are loving it

TikTok star Larray, whose realname is Lawrence Merrit, justreleased a controversial newsong called “Canceled”.In the song, he called out anumber of popular influencers forbad (or just suspicious)..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published