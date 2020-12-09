Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘This is Madness’: Mitt Romney Slams Republicans Threatening to Protest Biden’s Electoral College Victory

Mediaite Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
‘This is Madness’: Mitt Romney Slams Republicans Threatening to Protest Biden’s Electoral College VictorySenator *Mitt Romney* (UT) rebuked his fellow Republicans threatening to protest the Electoral College's upcoming certification for the 2020 election results.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Romney Rips Into GOP

Romney Rips Into GOP 00:31

 President Donald Trump has waged an all-out war against the election results. Several Republicans have waged lawsuits in multiple states seeking to overturn the election results. Sen. Mitt Romney said it would "madness" for Republicans to protest the vote certifying the election for Joe Biden. "We...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada electors cast votes for Joe Biden for president [Video]

Nevada electors cast votes for Joe Biden for president

Nevada electors gathered virtually this morning to cast the state's six electoral college votes for president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. According to the Associated Press,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Electoral College votes, making Biden win official [Video]

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Electors of the Electoral College gathered in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency [Video]

Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency

Today the Electoral College is expected to formally choose Joe Biden as the next president. We're digging deeper into the process, why the college exists, and if anything with the election can change.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Mitt Romney tears into Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College vote that will confirm Biden's election victory

 "This is madness," Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said to NBC News of Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College.
Business Insider

Romney tears into Republicans threatening to protest Electoral College vote - Business Insider

 "This is madness," Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said to NBC News of Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College.
Upworthy