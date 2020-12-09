Trey Songz’s Packed Concert Causes COVID-19 Controversy

Global  
 

Trey Songz’s Packed Concert Causes COVID-19 ControversyR&B crooner Trey Songz performed at a Columbus, Ohio, nightclub that was later cited for violating COVID-19 protocols. Approximately 500 people attended the concert, many of them not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Nightclub Closed After Trey Songz Show The club, Aftermath, has been temporarily closed and received a citation for “improper conduct and […]
