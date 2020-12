You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief



Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19 Published 6 days ago 3 Chinese warships in Indian Ocean region since 2008: Navy Chief



Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 confirmed the presence of three Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols. "We have an SOP to tackle the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago Watch: India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile



India successfully test fired a land attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile. The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired on November 24 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It hit its target, which.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago