WATCH: Trump Health Secretary Reveals He Did Not Know About UK’s Covid Vaccine Allergy Warning Until CNN Anchor Asked About It
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
CNN viewers were greeted Wednesday morning with the comforting knowledge that anchor Alisyn Camerota is better-informed about COVID-19 vaccine news than Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
CNN viewers were greeted Wednesday morning with the comforting knowledge that anchor Alisyn Camerota is better-informed about COVID-19 vaccine news than Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources