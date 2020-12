Mike Tindall Reveals He Watches 'The Crown'



During an episode of "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast, Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, revealed that he does in fact watch "The Crown". Credit: ETCanada Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago

Mike Tindall watches The Crown



Zara Phillips' husband, Mike Tidall, has admitted he watches 'The Crown' but he needs to "catch up" on most recent episodes. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago