Sonu Sood named Top Global Asian Celebrity for 2020 by UK newspaper Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Indian actor Sonu Sood has been named the number one Asian celebrity on the planet for 2020. The talented Bollywood star beat off tough global competition to top the first of its kind 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list, which is published by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper. He ranked ahead of global stars, including from... 👓 View full article

