Cherry Glazerr's 'Rabbit Hole' Is An Addictive Return Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It's the sound of someone "clawing back my identity..."



*Cherry Glazerr* have shared their new single 'Rabbit Hole'.



It's the band's first blast of new material in over 12 months, and displays an emphatic sense of immediacy.



A subtle shift in evolution, the Jenn Decliveo produced track opens up fresh pathways for the Secretly Canadian band.



Boasting a sample from The Moderations’ ‘All Because Of You’, the song then switches up into a slinky electronic-flecked jammer.



Singer Clementine Creevy explains:



"'Rabbit Hole' is about clawing back my identity. I often find myself acting a certain way to get someone else’s approval. Then it’s hard for me to find myself again. That’s what I was meditating on with this song."



"Change and discomfort are something I thrive in," she adds, "but I’ve come to realise that there’s a futility of doing things just to please other people. You can’t sacrifice your true self, it’s just unsustainable. Realising this has been a big pill to swallow for me but it has given me a wealth of perspective."



Tune in now.



