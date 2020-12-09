Global  
 

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Reveal Why They Never Got Married After 37 Years Together

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two co-stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been one of Hollywood’s most-beloved, long lasting relationships. They have been together for 37 years but never got married. Now, they’re revealing why they never said “I do” during their years together. “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create [...]
News video: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reveal why they have never felt the need to get married

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reveal why they have never felt the need to get married 01:19

 Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have never felt the need to get married as they believe "the will to stay together" is more important in a relationship.

