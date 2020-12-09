Global  
 

Victoria Beckham Says Son Brooklyn Has Found His "Soulmate" in Nicola Peltz

E! Online Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Nicola Peltz has the ultimate seal of approval. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Victoria Beckham sat down with Lorraine for an exclusive interview during which she gushed about her son Brooklyn...
 Victoria Beckham says her son Brooklyn has found his “soulmate” with his new fiancee.
 The singer-turned-fashion designer gushes over son Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee, saying the whole family love the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress.
