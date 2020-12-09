Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicolas Cage to Explore Origins of F*ck, Sh*t and Other Curses in Netflix Series ‘History of Swear Words’

Mediaite Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Nicolas Cage will explore the origins of various curses in the Netflix series "History of Swear Words."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘The Mandalorian’ Cracks Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming List [Video]

‘The Mandalorian’ Cracks Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming List

‘The Mandalorian’ Cracks Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming List. It is the first series by Disney+ to do so. It is also the only Disney+ series on the list, as the other nine shows are on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Bridgerton Season 1 [Video]

Bridgerton Season 1

Bridgerton Season 1 - Official Teaser Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, BRIDGERTON follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published
Outer Banks Stars Interview Each Other [Video]

Outer Banks Stars Interview Each Other

Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, & Rudy Pankow reveal behind the scenes secrets of hit Netflix series.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 05:35Published