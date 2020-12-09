'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO! Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

True Blood is being rebooted at HBO! Sources are telling Variety that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien will write the script and executive produce and the original show’s creator Alan Ball will executive produce. The show debuted on HBO in 2008 and starred Anna Paquin, Alexander Skarsgard, Joe Manganiello, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, [...] 👓 View full article

