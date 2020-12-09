Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyler Hoechlin Gets New Suit For First Season of 'Superman & Lois'!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Superman’s suit just got an upgrade! Warner Bros and The CW just unveiled Tyler Hoechlin‘s new supersuit for the upcoming series Superman & Lois. “I find that the new suit is representative of the show. Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Soul Movie Clip - Get A Suit

Soul Movie Clip - Get A Suit 01:04

 Soul Movie Clip - Get A Suit - Plot synopsis: What is it that makes you...YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Mark of the Bell Witch Documentary movie [Video]

The Mark of the Bell Witch Documentary movie

The Mark of the Bell Witch movie trailer HD - December 20th marks the 200 year anniversary of one of the most infamous events in American history; the death of Tenneesean, John Bell, at the hands of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:59Published
The Expanse - Protomole-Yule Log [Video]

The Expanse - Protomole-Yule Log

The Expanse - Protomole-Yule Log The Expanse brings you a 1 hour long Yule Log with instrumental music to give you all the intergalactic, cozy feels for the holidays. About The Expanse: The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:04Published
New York City Public Schools Switching To All-Remote Learning [Video]

New York City Public Schools Switching To All-Remote Learning

New York City public schools will switch to all-remote learning starting Thursday. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:07Published