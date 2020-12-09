Tyler Hoechlin Gets New Suit For First Season of 'Superman & Lois'!
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Superman’s suit just got an upgrade! Warner Bros and The CW just unveiled Tyler Hoechlin‘s new supersuit for the upcoming series Superman & Lois. “I find that the new suit is representative of the show. Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about [...]
Superman’s suit just got an upgrade! Warner Bros and The CW just unveiled Tyler Hoechlin‘s new supersuit for the upcoming series Superman & Lois. “I find that the new suit is representative of the show. Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources