A True Blood Reboot Is in the Works at HBO Max To Go With the Pretty Little Liars Reboot Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

First Pretty Little Liars, now True Blood. What will they reboot next?! Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is at it again with another reboot, and this time he's taking on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like