Matthew Morrison Reveals How Son Revel Reacted to His Grinch Transformation Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

He's the, the, the, the...the Grinch. On Wednesday, Dec. 9's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Justin Sylvester spoke with Matthew Morrison about his role in the NBC production of Dr.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like