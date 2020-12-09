Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio Get Festive In 'Naughty List' Music Video
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Liam Payne has debuted his new music video for his holiday song “Naughty List“! The 27-year-old is joined by his collaborator Dixie D’Amelio in the festive new visual. “Naughty List” was released just before Halloween and Dixie dished on being a part of the song. “We all could use a little early holiday spirit, so [...]
