Malaika shares a beautiful selfie on Insta Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Malaika Arora loves to keep fans posted about her life through her social media account. Now, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a string of fairy lights in the background. She looked pretty in a checkered shirt as she posed for a selfie. Malaika added 'Last Christmas' song to the post. Take a look: 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Malaika Arora shares a beautiful selfie Malaika Arora is quite active on social media and loves to keep fans updated about her day-to-day activities through regular posts. Now, she took to Instagram to...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago