Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress & Jerry Trainor To Return For 'iCarly' Reboot!
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
OMG!!! An iCarly reboot is in the works!! The show is getting a revival at the newly rebranded Paramount+, formerly CBS All Access, TV Line reveals. Series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor are all confirmed to reprise their roles in the new series. No word if Jennette McCurdy or Noah Munck will [...]
