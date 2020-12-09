Global  
 

Timothee Chalamet Spotted Leaving 'SNL' Rehearsals Ahead of His Hosting Gig

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Timothee Chalamet will be hosting this weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live and we have new photos of him at rehearsals! The 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was spotted snapping a quick photo with a fan while leaving the rehearsal on Tuesday night (December 8) in New York City. Timothee was seen at the studio with [...]
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Shares How Timothee Chalamet Reacted to Her Impression | THR News

'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Shares How Timothee Chalamet Reacted to Her Impression | THR News 02:24

 'Saturday Night Live' star Chloe Fineman appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to share how Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet reacted to her impersonation of him on the NBC late-night sketch show.

