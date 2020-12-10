Tucker Carlson Draws Most Viewers Tuesday Night — MSNBC Host Wins in Key Demo
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () A higher turnout in total viewers for Tucker Carlson helped Fox News score a prime time victory Tuesday, while younger viewers continued to turn in to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, giving her a win in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54. Tucker Carlson Tonight had the most viewers overall in prime time, with 3.41 million […]
