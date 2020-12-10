Global  
 

Tyler Hoechlin Debuts New Superman Suit on Set of 'Superman & Lois' in Vancouver!

Just Jared Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Tyler Hoechlin is hard at work on the his new CW series Superman & Lois! The 33-year-old actor showed off his new Superman suit while filming a few scenes on Wednesday (December 9) in Vancouver, Canada. In between scenes, Tyler was seen staying safe in a black face mask while all bundled up in a [...]
