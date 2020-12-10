Tyler Hoechlin Debuts New Superman Suit on Set of 'Superman & Lois' in Vancouver!
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Tyler Hoechlin is hard at work on the his new CW series Superman & Lois! The 33-year-old actor showed off his new Superman suit while filming a few scenes on Wednesday (December 9) in Vancouver, Canada. In between scenes, Tyler was seen staying safe in a black face mask while all bundled up in a [...]
Soul Movie Clip - Get A Suit - Plot synopsis: What is it that makes you...YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best...