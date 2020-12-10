Global  
 

It Took Matthew Morrison Over Three Hours To Put On The Grinch Costume For 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical'

Thursday, 10 December 2020
Matthew Morrison is starring as The Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical tonight on NBC and in a new interview, opened up about wearing the iconic green costume for the event. The former Glee star referenced Jim Carrey, who starred as the character in full length movie and once compared putting on the costume [...]
 While speaking with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey about starring in NBC’s “The Grinch Musical”, Matthew Morrison shares how he and the former cast of "Glee" will honour their late co-star Naya Rivera this holiday season.

