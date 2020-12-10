Global  
 

Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati team up for Socialswag

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati announced on Wednesday that they are teaming up to create an influencer-led online marketplace, Socialswag. The app, which will be launched in February, will enable fans to connect with celebrities, and other inspirational individuals, through personal interactions.

Kumar commented, "I have seen...
