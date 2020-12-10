Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Don McLean to Begin American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Concert

AceShowbiz Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The 'American Pie' hitmaker will honor the memories of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa on the 62nd anniversary of 'The Day the Music Died'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like