Sebastian Stan & Girlfriend Alejandra Onieva Mask Up While Picking Up Lunch at The Grove

Just Jared Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Sebastian Stan and girlfriend Alejandra Onieva are staying safe during their quick outing. The 38-year-old The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor and the 28-year-old Spanish model wore face mask while picking up lunch to go from a restaurant at The Grove on Wednesday afternoon (December 9) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
