Punit Pathak is getting hitched to fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak will tie the knot with fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh in a low-key ceremony tomorrow. The Street Dancer 3D actor began the countdown by sharing the news on social media. "A date that will be with us forever. A date that will change us forever. The beginning of a new chapter," he...
