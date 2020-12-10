Bhavana Pandey on her daughters' reaction: Both my girls, I see a lot of pride on their faces Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Bhavana Pandey was recently seen in the show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Having emerged as the audience favourite, we can be sure that her children, Rysa and Ananya Panday were feeling the same way about their mother on the show as well.



With the roles reserved, the children felt quite proud of all the praises showered... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

