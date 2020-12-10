Hina Khan on Wishlist being shot in 4 countries and 6 cities: It felt like my wishlist was getting fulfilled
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Actress Hina Khan's next venture 'Wishlist', a film about fulfilling wishes and dreams and valuing those in your life, is all set to release digitally this weekend. The web-film would also mark Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal as first-time co-producers under the banner Hiro's Faar Better Films.
Wishlist, which went on floor...
Actress Hina Khan's next venture 'Wishlist', a film about fulfilling wishes and dreams and valuing those in your life, is all set to release digitally this weekend. The web-film would also mark Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal as first-time co-producers under the banner Hiro's Faar Better Films.
Wishlist, which went on floor...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources