Ashley Lobo remembers Astad Deboo: India has lost one of the modern pioneers and legends of contemporary dance Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

"With the passing of Astad Deboo, India has lost one of the modern pioneers and legends of contemporary dance," said choreographer Ashley Lobo, remembering the world-renowned Indian contemporary dancer and choreographer, *who passed away on Thursday* (December 10), in Mumbai after a brief illness. He was 73.



Ashley Lobo... "With the passing of Astad Deboo, India has lost one of the modern pioneers and legends of contemporary dance," said choreographer Ashley Lobo, remembering the world-renowned Indian contemporary dancer and choreographer, *who passed away on Thursday* (December 10), in Mumbai after a brief illness. He was 73.Ashley Lobo 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

