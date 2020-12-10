Global  
 

PC Music Announce Festive Special

Clash Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Pop Carol takes place on December 19th...

*PC Music* are set to host a festive spectacular.

The digi-pop collective will break open the mulled wine and mince pies on December 19th, welcoming a host of guests for a Christmas special.

The intent is to raise money for the Trussell Trust - who oversee many of the country's food banks - and features a host of talent.

The extended PC Music family will re-unite for the online extravaganza, with tickets *available now.*

The Caroler's Songbook is also available, featuring Complete Pop Caroler's Songbook, 3D design files, snow globe background graphics, and more.

In addition to this, two exclusive tracks from A. G. Cook and Kai Whiston are available now if you purchase the Caroler’s Songbook.

Find out more *HERE.*

