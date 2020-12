You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Continue Filming 'Hawkeye' TV Show in NYC Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are continuing filming scenes for their upcoming series. The 49-year-old and 23-year-old actors were seen filming for Avengers...

Just Jared 2 days ago



'Hawkeye' Set Photos Show Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop Alongside Jeremy Renner! Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld film a scene for their upcoming Marvel and Disney+ show focusing on his character Hawkeye on Thursday (December 3) in New York...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Take a Break with Lucky the Pizza Dog in More 'Hawkeye' Set Photos Even more set photos have been revealed from the upcoming Marvel series Hawkeye and these ones give us a better look at Lucky the Pizza Dog! Jeremy Renner and...

Just Jared 1 week ago