Zoey Dollaz Recovering After Getting Shot Outside Miami Nightclub

SOHH Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Zoey Dollaz Recovering After Getting Shot Outside Miami NightclubMiami rapper Zoey Dollaz has been shot. New reports have revealed that he suffered gunshot wounds on Wednesday night. Zoey Dollaz Shot In Miami Dollaz was reportedly shot several times outside a Miami nightclub. He was struck by gunfire several times on his way to Booby Club. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz was shot multiple times […]
