How Dolly Parton Saved Her 9-Year-Old Co-Star From Being Hit By A Car

E! Online Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
It's Dolly Parton to the rescue! Dolly's co-star on the Netflix holiday movie Christmas in the Square Talia Hill told Inside Edition how the superstar saved her life while on...
