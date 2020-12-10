Global  
 

Abigail Cowen Stars In New 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Teaser & Release Date Reveal

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
There’s a new Winx Club coming! The teaser trailer and premiere date were just announced for Fate: The Winx Saga, which will debut on Netflix. The new six-part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating [...]
