Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Time Announces 4 Finalists for Person of the Year

Just Jared Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Time magazine is set to announce their Person of the Year during a special on NBC, but they have revealed the shortlist of finalists today. This year, four finalists have made the cut and they are all very timely for this year’s announcement. In 2019, Time revealed that their Person of the Year was Greta [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Who Will Be Time’s Person of the Year?

Who Will Be Time’s Person of the Year? 00:53

 There are four finalists for Time’s Person of the Year. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Food for thought: Americans reveal what gifts they are really hungry for this holiday season [Video]

Food for thought: Americans reveal what gifts they are really hungry for this holiday season

Three in five (62%) have lied about how much they like and use a gift, according to new research.The fibs don't end after the initial unwrapping though as 55% confessed they've taken an unused gift out..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Dec. 10, 2020 [Video]

CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Dec. 10, 2020

Good morning! Today, we’re talking about Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, which is expected to be announced tonight. Who do you think it will be? WCCO 4 News - Dec. 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 11:04Published
Pantone Announces 2 Colors Of The Year For 2021 [Video]

Pantone Announces 2 Colors Of The Year For 2021

As 2020 comes crashing to an end, the Pantone Color Institute has announced the color of the year for 2021. The announcement celebrates the annual task of forecasting the color that will best reflect..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Up-and-comer: 16-year-old may be Time's Kid of the Year

 A 16-year-old from Austin is one of the finalists for Time magazine's Kid of the Year. Time announced Austin’s Ian McKenna was selected to be one of five...
bizjournals Also reported by •MediaiteSeattlePI.comTIME

Early Addition: Some People Still Want To Travel The World During A Pandemic

 Raheem sees his first snow Because you'd love to chat with aliens, check out today's midday links: coronavirus spread with kids, bodega crime, COVID...
Gothamist

Taylor Swift shocks fans with second surprise album of the year – but the clues were in front of us this whole time

 Taylor Swift announced a surprise new album, evermore, and practically every queer person leapt for their cardigans once more. The star lived up to her surname...
PinkNews