Ari Fletcher Denies Snitching On G Herbo In Federal Fraud Case

Thursday, 10 December 2020
Ari Fletcher Denies Snitching On G Herbo In Federal Fraud CaseVixen Ari Fletcher is clearing up her name. After she was presumably revealed to be a witness testifying against ex-boyfriend and father to her son G Herbo in his federal fraud case, she’s come out and say it wasn’t her fault. Ari Fletcher Denies G Herbo Snitching Ari let it be known she did not […]
