‘That Was Offensive’: Harris Faulkner Scolds Marie Harf for Calling Out Show Ignoring Record Covid Deaths Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Fox News' *Harris Faulkner* snapped at network contributor *Marie Harf* after she called out Outnumbered for not saying more about the record-breaking pace with which the coronavirus is still killing people. 👓 View full article

