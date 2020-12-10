Global  
 

Christina Milian Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child With Matt Pokora

Just Jared Thursday, 10 December 2020
Christina Milian is pregnant again! The 39-year-old “Dip It Low” superstar and 35-year-old partner Matt Pokora (also known as M Pokora) made the exciting announcement on Instagram on Thursday (December 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Milian “You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove,” she captioned a photo of herself on a [...]
