'Wonder Woman’ director says Joss Whedon's 'Justice League' 'contradicted' her movie, ‘tossed out’ his version
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Ahead of the highly anticipated release of “Wonder Woman: 1984,” director Patty Jenkins is throwing some shade at Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.”
