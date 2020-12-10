Global  
 

Sen. Cotton Calls on Swalwell to Explain Ties to Christine Fang: ‘There is Nothing Classified About Eric Swalwell’s Life’

Mediaite Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to explain his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, saying there was "nothing classified" about it.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Accused Chinese Spy Targeted Bay Area Congressmen Swalwell, Khanna

Accused Chinese Spy Targeted Bay Area Congressmen Swalwell, Khanna 02:47

 A bombshell new report says a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians, and one of her biggest targets was Bay Area representative Eric Swalwell. Andria Borba reports. (12/9/20)

