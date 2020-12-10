Global  
 

Big Brother's Zach Rance Comes Out as Bisexual and Says He "Fell in Love" With Frankie Grande

E! Online Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Big Brother alum Zach Rance says that he is bisexual and that when he starred on the CBS reality show years ago, he fell in love and "hooked up" with former co-star Frankie...
0
 

