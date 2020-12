You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘The Talk’ Announces Host Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for COVID-19



Thursday on “The Talk,” host Sheryl Underwood shares a message about fellow host, Carrie Ann Inaba. “As you can see Carrie Ann is not here with us today. She found out this morning that she.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:04 Published 1 hour ago How a positive mindset can help you through the pandemic



Anderson Cooper talks with Stanford PhD student Kari Leibowitz about the importance of adopting a positive mindset heading into the winter months, particularly due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. .. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 19:39 Published 2 days ago Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19



Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19. The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. President Donald.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago