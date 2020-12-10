Global  
 

Disney+ Plans for 10 'Star Wars' & Marvel Series, Each, Over the Next Years

Just Jared Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Disney+ is planning ahead, and it’s good news for Marvel and Star Wars fans. The streaming platform revealed that they’re plotting for at least 10 Star Wars and Marvel series each to come in the next few years, THR reported Thursday (December 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Star Wars The company announced [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020 01:35

 Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020. November 28: ‘Star Wars’ legend David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy. November 8: Alex Trebek, the beloved host of ‘Jeopardy’ for nearly 40 years. October 31: Sean Connery, best known for his iconic...

