Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans Will Play Buzz Lightyear in Origin Story Pixar Movie - Watch the Teaser!

Just Jared Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Chris Evans is taking on an iconic role! The 39-year-old Captain America star will be playing Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming Pixar movie, Disney+ announced Thursday (December 10) during Disney Investor Day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Evans Lightyear is described as an origins story about Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Disney+ Announces Over 50 New 'Star Wars,' Marvel, Pixar Originals

Disney+ Announces Over 50 New 'Star Wars,' Marvel, Pixar Originals 01:34

 Disney+ Announces Over 50 New 'Star Wars,' Marvel, Pixar Originals. On Thursday, Disney unveiled its bustling list of upcoming projects for the next few years. All of the projects, which range from spinoffs to reboots and remakes, will be released on Disney+. . The ‘Star Wars’ universe is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TRENDING: To Infinity & Beyond! [Video]

TRENDING: To Infinity & Beyond!

Actor Chris Evans is set to take over the role as the new voice for Disney Pixar character Buzz Lightyear for Disney Plus's animated prequel "Lightyear."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:40Published
Roald & Beatrix The Tail of the Curious Mouse movie [Video]

Roald & Beatrix The Tail of the Curious Mouse movie

Roald & Beatrix The Tail of the Curious Mouse movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film follows the story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl meets his idol Beatrix Potter. A heart-warming Christmas..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published
Russo Brothers confirm 'The Gray Man' will spawn a franchise [Video]

Russo Brothers confirm 'The Gray Man' will spawn a franchise

The Russo Brothers have confirmed ‘The Gray Man’ will launch a franchise, as they say they're excited to start filming in January with lead stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Origin Story Feature

Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Origin Story Feature Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s standalone film about the iconic character, it was announced on Thursday during Disney’s Investor...
The Wrap

Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Disney Pixar Origin Story Lightyear

 Will Disney fans finally get to see what Buzz Lightyear would look like in a cable-knit sweater? During its Investor Day 2020 on Thursday, Dec. 10, Disney...
E! Online