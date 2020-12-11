Chris Evans Will Play Buzz Lightyear in Origin Story Pixar Movie - Watch the Teaser!
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Chris Evans is taking on an iconic role! The 39-year-old Captain America star will be playing Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming Pixar movie, Disney+ announced Thursday (December 10) during Disney Investor Day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Evans Lightyear is described as an origins story about Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear, [...]
