Chris Evans Will Play Buzz Lightyear in Origin Story Pixar Movie - Watch the Teaser!

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 7 hours ago Disney+ Announces Over 50 New 'Star Wars,' Marvel, Pixar Originals 01:34 Disney+ Announces Over 50 New 'Star Wars,' Marvel, Pixar Originals. On Thursday, Disney unveiled its bustling list of upcoming projects for the next few years. All of the projects, which range from spinoffs to reboots and remakes, will be released on Disney+. . The ‘Star Wars’ universe is...