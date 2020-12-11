Pixar announces new 'Toy Story' prequel, first ever TV shows Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Today was a big day for movie fans.



On what Disney dubbed its "Investor Day," the entertainment company broke news that it plans to launch a staggering amount of content in the next two years, including 10 Star Wars series and 10 Marvel series, as well as several exciting partnerships with Emeryville's Pixar.



The biggest news from Pixar is the announcement of "Lightyear," the origin story of the beloved astronaut from the "Toy Story" series. Originally voiced by Tim Allen, the role will now be reprised by Chris Evans. The film is slated to premiere on June 17, 2022.



Other new features include "Turning Red," from the director of the Academy Award-winning short "Bao," and "Luca," about a boy and his best friend (slated for June 2021).



*RELATED:* Pixar's new trailer for 'Soul' is the heartwarming two minutes you need



For the first time, the studio plans to enter the realm of episodic television with several shows, including "Win or Lose," about a middle-school football team; a road trip show starring two characters from the "Cars" franchise; and a dog-focused spin-off of "Up," called... 👓 View full article

