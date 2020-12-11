Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Already Pitching a New Show After Vanderpump Rules Exit
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Oh baby...you may not have seen the last of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on TV following their Vanderpump Rules departure. Last week, the couple, who are expecting their first...
Oh baby...you may not have seen the last of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on TV following their Vanderpump Rules departure. Last week, the couple, who are expecting their first...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources