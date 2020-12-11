Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Disney Pixar Origin Story Lightyear

E! Online Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Will Disney fans finally get to see what Buzz Lightyear would look like in a cable-knit sweater? During its Investor Day 2020 on Thursday, Dec. 10, Disney announced that Chris Evans will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Chris Evans Will Play Buzz Lightyear in Origin Story Pixar Movie - Watch the Teaser!

 Chris Evans is taking on an iconic role! The 39-year-old Captain America star will be playing Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming Pixar movie, Disney+...
Just Jared

Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Origin Story Feature

Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Origin Story Feature Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s standalone film about the iconic character, it was announced on Thursday during Disney’s Investor...
The Wrap